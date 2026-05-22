Thiviers

Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat

Parc municipal Thiviers Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être

Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place

Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être

Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place .

Parc municipal Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 20 61 92 associafetes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat

About 80 exhibitors: gastronomy, wine, spirits, crafts, well-being

Animations, games for children, concerts. Catering on site

L’événement Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Isle-Auvézère