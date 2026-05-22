Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers
Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers samedi 25 juillet 2026.
Thiviers
Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat
Parc municipal Thiviers Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-25
Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être
Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place
Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être
Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place .
Parc municipal Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 20 61 92 associafetes@gmail.com
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English : Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat
About 80 exhibitors: gastronomy, wine, spirits, crafts, well-being
Animations, games for children, concerts. Catering on site
L’événement Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Isle-Auvézère
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