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Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers

Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers

Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers samedi 25 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Parc municipal

Ville : 24800 Thiviers

Département : Dordogne

Début : samedi 25 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 26 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Thiviers

Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat

Parc municipal Thiviers Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25
fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-25

Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être
Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place
Environ 80 exposants gastronomie, vin, spiritueux, artisanat, bien-être
Animations, jeux enfants, concerts. Restauration sur place   .

Parc municipal Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 20 61 92  associafetes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat

About 80 exhibitors: gastronomy, wine, spirits, crafts, well-being
Animations, games for children, concerts. Catering on site

L’événement Marché gourmand vin, gastronomie, artisanat Thiviers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Isle-Auvézère

À voir aussi à Thiviers (Dordogne)