Marché nocturne Livarot Place Pasteur Livarot-Pays-d’Auge
Marché nocturne Livarot Place Pasteur Livarot-Pays-d’Auge vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Livarot-Pays-d’Auge
Marché nocturne Livarot
Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 10 juillet par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.
Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 10 juillet par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.
Présence de producteurs, créateurs et artisans locaux.
Possibilité de composer son repas et manger ensemble (apporter votre vaisselle). .
Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 6 56 81 67 01
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Marché nocturne Livarot
Night market organised on Friday 10 July by the Livarot Animations association on the Place Pasteur from 6pm to 10pm.
L’événement Marché nocturne Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par OT Lisieux Normandie Tourisme
À voir aussi à Livarot-Pays-d'Auge (Calvados)
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- Voie verte de Livarot à Mézidon-Canon Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados 1 mai 2026
- Prés et vallons en pays de Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados 1 mai 2026