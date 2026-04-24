Marché nocturne Livarot Place Pasteur Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Marché nocturne Livarot

Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 10 juillet par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.

Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 10 juillet par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.

Présence de producteurs, créateurs et artisans locaux.

Possibilité de composer son repas et manger ensemble (apporter votre vaisselle). .

Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 6 56 81 67 01

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English : Marché nocturne Livarot

Night market organised on Friday 10 July by the Livarot Animations association on the Place Pasteur from 6pm to 10pm.

L’événement Marché nocturne Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par OT Lisieux Normandie Tourisme