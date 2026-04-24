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Marché nocturne Livarot Place Pasteur Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Marché nocturne Livarot Place Pasteur Livarot-Pays-d’Auge vendredi 28 août 2026.

Lieu : Place Pasteur

Adresse : Livarot

Ville : 14140 Livarot-Pays-d'Auge

Département : Calvados

Début : vendredi 28 août 2026

Fin : samedi 29 août 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Marché nocturne Livarot

Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-28

Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 28 août par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.
Marché nocturne organisé le vendredi 28 août par l’association Livarot Animations place Pasteur de 18h00 à 22h00.
Présence de producteurs, créateurs et artisans locaux.
Possibilité de composer son repas et manger ensemble (apporter votre vaisselle).   .

Place Pasteur Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 6 56 81 67 01 

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English : Marché nocturne Livarot

Night market organised on Friday 28 August by the Livarot Animations association on the Place Pasteur from 6pm to 10pm.

L’événement Marché nocturne Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par OT Lisieux Normandie Tourisme

À voir aussi à Livarot-Pays-d'Auge (Calvados)