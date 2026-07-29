MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 5 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT
3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-05 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-05
Match de Hockey à Font-Romeu
Venez vivre une soirée pleine d’intensité et de spectacle à la patinoire de Font-Romeu !
De 20h à 22h à la patinoire de Font-Romeu
En famille, entre amis ou passionnés de hockey, profitez d’un match spectaculaire dans une ambiance conviviale. Venez encourager les joueurs et partager un beau moment de sport !
Entrée gratuite
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3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 58 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Hockey Game in Font-Romeu
Come experience an evening full of excitement and thrills at the Font-Romeu ice rink!
From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Font-Romeu ice rink
Whether you’re with family, friends, or fellow hockey fans, enjoy a spectacular game in a friendly atmosphere. Come cheer on the players and share a great sporting experience!
Free admission
L’événement MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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