UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

mercredi 5 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 5 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 6 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Adresse
3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT

3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-05 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-05

Match de Hockey à Font-Romeu

Venez vivre une soirée pleine d’intensité et de spectacle à la patinoire de Font-Romeu !
De 20h à 22h à la patinoire de Font-Romeu

En famille, entre amis ou passionnés de hockey, profitez d’un match spectaculaire dans une ambiance conviviale. Venez encourager les joueurs et partager un beau moment de sport !

Entrée gratuite
  .

3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 58 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Hockey Game in Font-Romeu

Come experience an evening full of excitement and thrills at the Font-Romeu ice rink!
From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Font-Romeu ice rink

Whether you’re with family, friends, or fellow hockey fans, enjoy a spectacular game in a friendly atmosphere. Come cheer on the players and share a great sporting experience!

Free admission

L’événement MATCH DE PREPARATION HOCKEY SUR GLACE 05 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

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