Informations pratiques

Terville

Matchs amicaux de volley-ball

111 route de Verdun Terville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

Les futures stars du volley mondial font étape à Terville !

À l’occasion de leur préparation, les sélections U17 du Brésil et du Pakistan s’affronteront lors de 3 matchs amicaux exceptionnels, dont 2 au 111.

Venez découvrir de jeunes talents promis au plus haut niveau et profiter d’un spectacle sportif de très haut niveau !

On vous attend nombreux pour encourager ces équipes et vivre un bel événement sportif à Terville !Tout public

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111 route de Verdun Terville 57180 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 88 82 88 contact@terville.fr

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English :

The future stars of world volleyball are making a stop in Terville!

As part of their training camp, the U17 national teams of Brazil and Pakistan will face off in three special friendly matches, two of which will be held at the 111.

Come discover young talents destined for the highest levels and enjoy a top-notch sporting spectacle!

We hope to see many of you there to cheer on these teams and experience a great sporting event in Terville!

L’événement Matchs amicaux de volley-ball Terville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME