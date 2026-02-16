Mega Loto Club Elorn Handball Halle Saint-Ernel Landerneau
Halle Saint-Ernel 26 Zone Artisanale Saint-Ernel Landerneau Finistère
Début : 2026-03-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-03-13 00:00:00
2026-03-13
Mega loto du club de l’Elorn Handball voiture, TV grand écran, VTT, montre connectée, paddle cookéo, paniers garnis, vélo et trotinnette électrique, bons d’achats…
Salle St Ernel à Landerneau.
Uniquement sur réservation. .
Halle Saint-Ernel 26 Zone Artisanale Saint-Ernel Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 7 82 32 52 39
English : Mega Loto Club Elorn Handball
