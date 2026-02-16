Mega Loto Club Elorn Handball Halle Saint-Ernel Landerneau

Mega Loto Club Elorn Handball

Halle Saint-Ernel 26 Zone Artisanale Saint-Ernel Landerneau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Début : 2026-03-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-03-13 00:00:00

2026-03-13

Mega loto du club de l’Elorn Handball voiture, TV grand écran, VTT, montre connectée, paddle cookéo, paniers garnis, vélo et trotinnette électrique, bons d’achats…

Salle St Ernel à Landerneau.
Uniquement sur réservation.   .

Halle Saint-Ernel 26 Zone Artisanale Saint-Ernel Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne 

