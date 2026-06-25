MILLET XTRAIL COURCHEVEL Courchevel Le Praz Courchevel

Informations pratiques

Courchevel

MILLET XTRAIL COURCHEVEL

Courchevel Le Praz Alpinium Courchevel Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26 05:30:00

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Unique en France, 6 distances (11, 22, 33, 44, 55 et 66km), un seul tarif d’inscription, un seul départ !

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Courchevel Le Praz Alpinium Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 88 51 09 88 contact@courchevelsportsoutdoor.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : MILLET XTRAIL COURCHEVEL

The only one of its kind in France, with 6 distances (11, 22, 33, 44, 55, and 66 km), a single entry fee, and a single start!

L’événement MILLET XTRAIL COURCHEVEL Courchevel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Mairie de Courchevel