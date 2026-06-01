MOMENT CONVIVIAL ET D’INFORMATION Avène
MOMENT CONVIVIAL ET D’INFORMATION Avène mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Avène
MOMENT CONVIVIAL ET D’INFORMATION
Les Bains d’Avène Avène Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24
fin : 2026-09-02
Date(s) :
2026-06-24 2026-07-08 2026-07-22 2026-08-05 2026-08-19 2026-09-02 2026-09-16 2026-09-30 2026-10-14 2026-10-28 2026-11-11
Moment convivial et d’informations présentation du Centre Thermal Avène , de Eau Thermale Avène l’hôtel et de l’office de Tourisme Grand Orb. Gratuit et ouvert à tous. Information 04 67 23 44 45
Moment convivial et d’informations présentation du Centre Thermal Avène , de Eau Thermale Avène l’hôtel et de l’office de Tourisme Grand Orb. Gratuit et ouvert à tous. Information 04 67 23 44 45 .
Les Bains d’Avène Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 44 45
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : MOMENT CONVIVIAL ET D’INFORMATION
A friendly gathering with information: presentation of the Avène Thermal Center, the Eau Thermale Avène Hotel, and the Grand Orb Tourist Office. Free and open to everyone. For more information, call 04 67 23 44 45
L’événement MOMENT CONVIVIAL ET D’INFORMATION Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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