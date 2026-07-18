MOSAIKO FLAMENCO Carcassonne
samedi 24 avril 2027 · Carcassonne
Informations pratiques
Carcassonne
MOSAIKO FLAMENCO
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 27 – 27 – 34 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-24 20:30:00
fin : 2027-04-24
Date(s) :
2027-04-24
La Cie Carmen Rubio y Matilde Rubio & Opéra 2001 présentent Mosaiko Flamenco Ballet Espagnol de Murcia
Mosaiko est une célébration de la diversité artistique du flamenco, où chaque danse, comme une pièce de mosaïque a son propre langage, mais où toutes ensemble, elles forment l’essence inégalable et universelle du flamenco, en tant que patrimoine immatériel de l’humanité.
Cette approche souligne le fait que, même si chaque pièce est unique et distincte, elles créent ensemble une expérience incomparable.
Durée 1h15
Auteur et Direction Matilde RUBIO Carmen RUBIO
Chorégraphie Matilde RUBIO
Danseurs BALLET ESPAÑOL DE MURCIA
Composition musicale Faustino Fernández
Guitare Flamenca Faustino FERNÁNDEZ
Percussion Juan Francisco CARRILLO
Chant Alberto FUNES
Piano Ángel VALDERRAMA
.
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Carmen Rubio and Matilde Rubio & Ópera 2001 Company presents Mosaiko: Spanish Flamenco Ballet from Murcia
Mosaiko is a celebration of the artistic diversity of flamenco, where each dance, like a piece of a mosaic, has its own language, but where, taken together, they form the unparalleled and universal essence of flamenco, as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.
This approach highlights the fact that, even though each piece is unique and distinct, together they create an incomparable experience.
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
Written and Directed by: Matilde RUBIO, Carmen RUBIO
Choreography: Matilde RUBIO
Dancers: BALLET ESPAÑOL DE MURCIA
Music Composition: Faustino Fernández
Flamenco Guitar: Faustino Fernández
Percussion: Juan Francisco Carrillo
Vocals: Alberto Funes
Piano: Ángel Valderrama
L’événement MOSAIKO FLAMENCO Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par
À voir aussi à Carcassonne (Aude)
- LES VENTS D’ANGES JARDINS DU PARADIS Carcassonne 18 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE LINH & MISS MARINA Carcassonne 18 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE CHRISTOPHE MAÉ Carcassonne 19 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE ÉMOIS Carcassonne 19 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE AIRBOURNE Carcassonne 21 juillet 2026