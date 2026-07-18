MOSAIKO FLAMENCO Carcassonne

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Carcassonne

MOSAIKO FLAMENCO

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 27 – 27 – 34 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-24 20:30:00

fin : 2027-04-24

Date(s) :

2027-04-24

La Cie Carmen Rubio y Matilde Rubio & Opéra 2001 présentent Mosaiko Flamenco Ballet Espagnol de Murcia

Mosaiko est une célébration de la diversité artistique du flamenco, où chaque danse, comme une pièce de mosaïque a son propre langage, mais où toutes ensemble, elles forment l’essence inégalable et universelle du flamenco, en tant que patrimoine immatériel de l’humanité.

Cette approche souligne le fait que, même si chaque pièce est unique et distincte, elles créent ensemble une expérience incomparable.

Durée 1h15

Auteur et Direction Matilde RUBIO Carmen RUBIO

Chorégraphie Matilde RUBIO

Danseurs BALLET ESPAÑOL DE MURCIA

Composition musicale Faustino Fernández

Guitare Flamenca Faustino FERNÁNDEZ

Percussion Juan Francisco CARRILLO

Chant Alberto FUNES

Piano Ángel VALDERRAMA

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

The Carmen Rubio and Matilde Rubio & Ópera 2001 Company presents Mosaiko: Spanish Flamenco Ballet from Murcia

Mosaiko is a celebration of the artistic diversity of flamenco, where each dance, like a piece of a mosaic, has its own language, but where, taken together, they form the unparalleled and universal essence of flamenco, as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.

This approach highlights the fact that, even though each piece is unique and distinct, together they create an incomparable experience.

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Written and Directed by: Matilde RUBIO, Carmen RUBIO

Choreography: Matilde RUBIO

Dancers: BALLET ESPAÑOL DE MURCIA

Music Composition: Faustino Fernández

Flamenco Guitar: Faustino Fernández

Percussion: Juan Francisco Carrillo

Vocals: Alberto Funes

Piano: Ángel Valderrama

L’événement MOSAIKO FLAMENCO Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par