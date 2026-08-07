MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT. SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Pins-Justaret
vendredi 20 novembre 2026 · SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL · Pins-Justaret
Informations pratiques
Pins-Justaret
MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT.
SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Place du Château Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-11-20
Date(s) :
2026-11-20
Animé par Chimie et Société, Un atelier scientifique pour découvrir la cuisine moléculaire et le chocolat dans tous ses états, suivi d’une dégustation de mousses d’aquafaba à l’azote liquide, de chantilly de coco ou de chocolat.
Venez partager ce moment de gourmandise! .
SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Place du Château Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 11 71 09 mediatheque@mairie-pinsjustaret.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by Chimie et Société, A science workshop to explore molecular cuisine and chocolate in all its forms, followed by a tasting of aquafaba mousses made with liquid nitrogen, coconut whipped cream, or chocolate.
L’événement MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT. Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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- CHOCOLAT, LES ENJEUX D’UNE GOURMANDISE. Place du Château Pins-Justaret 20 octobre 2026
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