MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT. SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Pins-Justaret

Informations pratiques

Pins-Justaret

MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT.

SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Place du Château Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-20 20:30:00

fin : 2026-11-20

Date(s) :

2026-11-20

Animé par Chimie et Société, Un atelier scientifique pour découvrir la cuisine moléculaire et le chocolat dans tous ses états, suivi d’une dégustation de mousses d’aquafaba à l’azote liquide, de chantilly de coco ou de chocolat.

Venez partager ce moment de gourmandise! .

SALLE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL Place du Château Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 11 71 09 mediatheque@mairie-pinsjustaret.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by Chimie et Société, A science workshop to explore molecular cuisine and chocolate in all its forms, followed by a tasting of aquafaba mousses made with liquid nitrogen, coconut whipped cream, or chocolate.

L’événement MOUSSE ET CHOCOLAT. Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE