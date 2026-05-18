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MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan

MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan

MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan vendredi 5 juin 2026.

Lieu : PALAIS DES CONGRÈS

Adresse : 1 Place Armand Lanoux

Ville : 66000 Perpignan

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 5 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 5 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 15 15 15 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE

PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-05

Date(s) :
2026-06-05

Au Palais des Congrès, un concert exceptionnel de la Musique de la Légion étrangère !
  .

PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 22 52 

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English :

An exceptional concert by the Foreign Legion Band at the Palais des Congrès!

L’événement MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)