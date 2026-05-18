MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan
MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Perpignan
MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE
PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-05
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Au Palais des Congrès, un concert exceptionnel de la Musique de la Légion étrangère !
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PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 22 52
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An exceptional concert by the Foreign Legion Band at the Palais des Congrès!
L’événement MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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