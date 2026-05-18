MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS Perpignan

Perpignan

MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE

PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 19:30:00

fin : 2026-06-05

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Au Palais des Congrès, un concert exceptionnel de la Musique de la Légion étrangère !

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PALAIS DES CONGRÈS 1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 22 52

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English :

An exceptional concert by the Foreign Legion Band at the Palais des Congrès!

L’événement MUSIQUE DE LA LÉGION ÉTRANGÈRE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME