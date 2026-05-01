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NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac samedi 23 mai 2026.

Adresse : AVENUE DE BENABARRE

Ville : 31420 Aurignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 23 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 23 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Aurignac

NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN

AVENUE DE BENABARRE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 00:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-23

Visiter le musée en nocturne quelle super idée !
Audition des classes de clarinette et saxophone dans le nouveau théâtre végétalisé du musée, puis en soirée, petits concerts de 10 minutes en déambulation dans le musée et bien sûr, les visites flash ! Soirée gratuite.

Tout public   .

AVENUE DE BENABARRE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visiting the museum at night what a great idea!

L’événement NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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