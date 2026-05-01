NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac samedi 23 mai 2026.
Aurignac
NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN
AVENUE DE BENABARRE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Visiter le musée en nocturne quelle super idée !
Audition des classes de clarinette et saxophone dans le nouveau théâtre végétalisé du musée, puis en soirée, petits concerts de 10 minutes en déambulation dans le musée et bien sûr, les visites flash ! Soirée gratuite.
Tout public .
AVENUE DE BENABARRE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Visiting the museum at night what a great idea!
L’événement NUIT EUROPENNE DES MUSEES AU MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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