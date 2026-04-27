Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026 Stade Marcel-Michelin Clermont-Ferrand
Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026 Stade Marcel-Michelin Clermont-Ferrand vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Clermont-Ferrand
Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026
Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Concert exceptionnel au stade Marcel-Michelin !
Pour la toute première fois, l’Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes investit le stade Marcel-Michelin pour un grand concert en plein air, vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
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Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand 63100 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 90 04 06 accueil@europavox.com
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English :
An exceptional concert at the Marcel-Michelin stadium!
For the very first time, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes National Orchestra will be taking over the Marcel-Michelin stadium for a major open-air concert on Friday, July 3, 2026.
L’événement Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026 Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans
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