Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026 Stade Marcel-Michelin Clermont-Ferrand

Clermont-Ferrand

Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026

Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Concert exceptionnel au stade Marcel-Michelin !



Pour la toute première fois, l’Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes investit le stade Marcel-Michelin pour un grand concert en plein air, vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

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Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand 63100 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 90 04 06 accueil@europavox.com

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English :

An exceptional concert at the Marcel-Michelin stadium!



For the very first time, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes National Orchestra will be taking over the Marcel-Michelin stadium for a major open-air concert on Friday, July 3, 2026.

L’événement Orchestre national Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes | Festival Europavox 2026 Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans