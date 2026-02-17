osy Basar [Release Party] + Gaia Banfi + Fantôme Josepha Les Trinitaires Metz

osy Basar [Release Party] + Gaia Banfi + Fantôme Josepha

Les Trinitaires 12 rue des Trinitaires Metz Moselle

Entre chien et loup, Josy Basar incarne une synth-pop crépusculaire portée par une grande intensité scénique. Minimale et protéiforme, sa musique convoque les fantômes glorieux des 80s et s’apprécie à midi comme à minuit. Rythmiques frontales, mélodies percutantes, poésie sonore: il est la preuve vivante que la chanson française a sa place dans un club lorsqu’elle est bien accompagnée. Quelque part entre D.A.F, Rebeka Warrior, Arno et Molly Nilsson, Josy Basar est un mutant venu d’une galaxie lointaine mais pourtant familière.

Gaia Banfi est une chanteuse, auteure-compositrice, musicienne et productrice italienne. Son travail artistique s’enracine dans l’expérimentation et la fusion de chanson, tradition et électronique. Des voix aériennes et des timbres contrastés se mêlent à des influences électroniques et des sons distordus, poussant parfois la musicalité à ses limites, dans le but de faire de la voix un véritable élément de production musicale. Fille de Baffo Banfi, claviériste emblématique du groupe de rock progressif italien Un Biglietto per l’Inferno, Gaia grandit entourée de musique.

Des hymnes d’un psychédélisme certain, des flirts macabres, l’atelier peinture de ton cauchemar préféré. Fantôme Josepha est fait de ballades croassantes, de vers insidieux qui touchent à la pop, à la coldwave, à l’acid folk, goth et rock progressif. Ça joue de l’orgue électronique ancien, de la guitare baryton, des voix. Le duo pousse le groove jusqu’aux chemins de traverse du psychédélisme et de l’exotisme goth.Tout public

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Somewhere between dog and wolf, Josy Basar is the embodiment of twilight synth-pop, carried along by her intense stage presence. Minimal and protean, his music conjures up the glorious ghosts of the 80s and can be enjoyed at midday or midnight. Frontal rhythms, hard-hitting melodies, sound poetry: he’s living proof that French chanson has its place in a club when it’s well accompanied. Somewhere between D.A.F, Rebeka Warrior, Arno and Molly Nilsson, Josy Basar is a mutant from a distant yet familiar galaxy.

Gaia Banfi is an Italian singer, songwriter, musician and producer. Her artistic work is rooted in experimentation and the fusion of song, tradition and electronica. Airy vocals and contrasting timbres mingle with electronic influences and distorted sounds, sometimes pushing musicality to its limits, with the aim of making the voice a genuine element of musical production. Daughter of Baffo Banfi, emblematic keyboardist of the Italian progressive rock band Un Biglietto per l’Inferno, Gaia grew up surrounded by music.

Psychedelic anthems, macabre flirtations, the paint shop of your favorite nightmare. Fantôme Josepha is made up of croaking ballads, insidious verses that touch on pop, coldwave, acid folk, goth and progressive rock. Ancient electronic organ, baritone guitar and vocals. The duo pushes groove to the crossroads of psychedelia and goth exoticism.

