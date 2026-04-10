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Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin

Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin samedi 22 août 2026.

Lieu : RD 68

Adresse : Chapelle Saint-Roch

Ville : 29830 Plourin

Département : Finistère

Début : samedi 22 août 2026

Fin : samedi 22 août 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Plourin

Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch

RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-22

Pardon dédié au saint protecteur contre la peste.   .

RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin 29830 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 60 11 97 86 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch

L’événement Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE

À voir aussi à Plourin (Finistère)