Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin
Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin samedi 22 août 2026.
Plourin
Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch
RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Pardon dédié au saint protecteur contre la peste. .
RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin 29830 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 60 11 97 86
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English : Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch
L’événement Pardon à la chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE
À voir aussi à Plourin (Finistère)
- L’été de Saint Roch Plourin 6 mai 2026