PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES Béziers
PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES Béziers vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Béziers
PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES
Place du 14 juillet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Danièle Escudié et Patrice Baccou, photographes de l’artothèque, échangent à la MAM sur leurs parcours et regards artistiques.
Danièle Escudié et Patrice Baccou, artistes récemment intégrés aux œuvres empruntables de l’artothèque, sont invités à la MAM pour évoquer leurs parcours, leurs démarches artistiques et leurs regards de photographes. .
Place du 14 juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr
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English : PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES
Artothèque photographers Danièle Escudié and Patrice Baccou discuss their artistic backgrounds and perspectives at the MAM.
L’événement PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par 34 ADT34
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