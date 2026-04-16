Béziers

PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES

Place du 14 juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Danièle Escudié et Patrice Baccou, photographes de l’artothèque, échangent à la MAM sur leurs parcours et regards artistiques.

Danièle Escudié et Patrice Baccou, artistes récemment intégrés aux œuvres empruntables de l’artothèque, sont invités à la MAM pour évoquer leurs parcours, leurs démarches artistiques et leurs regards de photographes. .

Place du 14 juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

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English : PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES

Artothèque photographers Danièle Escudié and Patrice Baccou discuss their artistic backgrounds and perspectives at the MAM.

L’événement PARLONS D’ART DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ ET PATRICE BACCOU, PHOTOGRAPHES Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par 34 ADT34