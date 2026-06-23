PASS CANIGO EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR Prades
samedi 11 juillet 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
PASS CANIGO EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR
167 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-11 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-11 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-11 2026-07-18
La formule idéale pour découvrir le Patrimoine et le terroir du Conflent avec un guide. Circuit empruntant les balcons nord avec des vues panoramiques sur le Canigó. L’itinéraire se termine par un circuit en 4×4 dans le domaine de Domanova et une dégustation au caveau.
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167 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The perfect way to explore the heritage and local culture of the Conflent region with a guide. This tour follows the northern ridges, offering panoramic views of Mont Canigou. The itinerary concludes with a 4×4 tour of the Domanova estate and a wine tasting at the cellar.
L’événement PASS CANIGO EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 1 juillet 2026
- LES COLS DU DIMANCHE Prades 5 juillet 2026
- EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades 5 juillet 2026
- PIC DU CANIGO A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO EN VTTAE PAR MARIAILLES Prades 7 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 7 juillet 2026