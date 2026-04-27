PIERS FACCINI & BALLAKÉ SISSOKO Narbonne

Narbonne

PIERS FACCINI & BALLAKÉ SISSOKO

2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Théâtre+Cinéma et le Grand Narbonne s’associent pour un moment de fête la soirée de lancement du festival itinérant

des musiques actuelles d’ici et d’ailleurs, La TEMPORA.

Piers Faccini et Ballaké Sissoko, artistes italo-britannique et malien, présentent leur album Our Calling en 2025, fruit de deux décennies de collaboration. Leur création musicale est un dialogue subtil entre traditions mandingues et folk méditerranéen.

L’album explore la migration sous toutes ses formes végétale, animale et humaine à travers dix morceaux finement composés. Leur connexion, née au début des années 2000 chez Label Bleu, a progressivement tissé des ponts entre différentes traditions musicales.

Bien que chantées en anglais, les chansons conservent une structure mandingue profonde. Le morceau If nothing is real symbolise parfaitement cette rencontre artistique, inspiré par le rossignol, oiseau migrateur entre l’Afrique et l’Europe.

L’œuvre célèbre ainsi un échange musical transcontinental riche et organique, où les frontières culturelles s’effacent.

Après le concert DJ Set Sono mondiale

La soirée se prolongera avec un cocktail de Sono Mondiale qui enchantera les amateurs de musique de tous horizons. Un rendez-vous aux frontières de l’analogique et de l’électronique !

[parvis du théâtre • gratuit]

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2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 90 90 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Théâtre+Cinéma and Grand Narbonne join forces for a festive evening: the launch of the travelling festival

music festival, La TEMPORA.

Italian-British and Malian artists Piers Faccini and Ballaké Sissoko present their album Our Calling en 2025, the fruit of two decades of collaboration. Their musical creation is a subtle dialogue between Mandingo traditions and Mediterranean folk.

The album explores migration in all its forms plant, animal and human through ten finely composed tracks. Their connection, born in the early 2000s with Label Bleu, has gradually built bridges between different musical traditions.

Although sung in English, the songs retain a deep Mandinka structure. The song If nothing is real perfectly symbolizes this artistic encounter, inspired by the nightingale, a bird that migrates between Africa and Europe.

In this way, the work celebrates a rich, organic transcontinental musical exchange, where cultural boundaries are erased.

After the concert DJ Set Sono mondiale

The evening continues with a Sono Mondiale cocktail party to delight music lovers of all horizons. A rendez-vous on the frontiers of analog and electronic music!

[theater square ? free]

L’événement PIERS FACCINI & BALLAKÉ SISSOKO Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi