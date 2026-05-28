Narbonne

TEMPORA BALLAKE SISSOKO & PIERS FACCINI

2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Pour ouvrir cette 16ème édition, les deux artistes, liés par 20 ans d’amitié et déjà accueillis lors des éditions 2023 et 2024, se sont unis dans une belle complicité pour livrer une ode sonore et narrative à la migration sous toutes ses formes. Leurs voix et traditions distinctes mais intactes dialoguent librement dans un langage musical qui débute et se clôture dans l’harmonie des dialectes mandingues.

La soirée débutera puis se prolongera par un set musical, aux couleurs de l’Afrique de l’Ouest, avec DJ Balafon, invitant le public à partager un moment festif et convivial, dans l’esprit de transmission et de célébration qui anime La Tempora.

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2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

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English :

To open this 16th edition, the two artists, linked by 20 years of friendship and already welcomed at the 2023 and 2024 editions, have joined forces in a beautiful complicity to deliver a sonorous and narrative ode to migration in all its forms. Their distinct but intact voices and traditions converse freely in a musical language that begins and ends in the harmony of Mandingo dialects.

The evening begins and continues with a musical set, in the colors of West Africa, with DJ Balafon, inviting the audience to share a festive and convivial moment, in the spirit of transmission and celebration that animates La Tempora.

L’événement TEMPORA BALLAKE SISSOKO & PIERS FACCINI Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par