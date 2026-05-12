Portes ouvertes à l’Aéroclub du Bas Armagnac NOGARO Nogaro

Nogaro

Portes ouvertes à l’Aéroclub du Bas Armagnac

NOGARO 2 rue de l’Aérodrome Nogaro Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

l’Aéro-Club de Nogaro vous invite à découvrir l’univers de l’aéronautique lors de son grand week-end portes ouvertes.

Au programme vols découverte à prix très réduits, planeur, ULM et démonstrations de voltige en planeur. Un food truck sera également présent sur place tout au long du week-end.

Une belle occasion de partager un moment convivial en famille ou entre amis et de découvrir les sensations du vol au cœur du Gers.

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NOGARO 2 rue de l’Aérodrome Nogaro 32110 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 08 80 82 info@aeronogaro.com

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English :

the Aéro-Club de Nogaro invites you to discover the world of aeronautics during its big open weekend.

On the program: discovery flights at very reduced prices, gliders, microlights and glider aerobatics demonstrations. A food truck will also be on site throughout the weekend.

A great opportunity to share a convivial moment with family and friends and discover the sensations of flying in the heart of the Gers.

L’événement Portes ouvertes à l’Aéroclub du Bas Armagnac Nogaro a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65