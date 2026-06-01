Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland
Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Chapelle-Voland
Portes ouvertes Swingolf
rue du Golf Chapelle-Voland Jura
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Portes ouvertes au Swingolf.
Découverte du Swingolf ou Footgolf. .
rue du Golf Chapelle-Voland 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté swingolfchapelle@gmail.com
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English : Portes ouvertes Swingolf
L’événement Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme JurAbsolu
À voir aussi à Chapelle-Voland (Jura)
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- Concours de pétanque Stade municipale Chapelle-Voland 19 juillet 2026
- Marché de la Ch’Pale place Chapelle-Voland 14 août 2026
- Randonnée solidaire La MOCSARR Chapelle-Voland 6 septembre 2026