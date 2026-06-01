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Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland

Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Adresse : rue du Golf

Ville : 39140 Chapelle-Voland

Département : Jura

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit Gratuit

Chapelle-Voland

Portes ouvertes Swingolf

rue du Golf Chapelle-Voland Jura

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

Portes ouvertes au Swingolf.
Découverte du Swingolf ou Footgolf.   .

rue du Golf Chapelle-Voland 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   swingolfchapelle@gmail.com

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English : Portes ouvertes Swingolf

L’événement Portes ouvertes Swingolf Chapelle-Voland a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme JurAbsolu

À voir aussi à Chapelle-Voland (Jura)