UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

PP PROJECT Canet-en-Roussillon

mardi 20 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

PP PROJECT Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 20 octobre 2026
Fin
mardi 20 octobre 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
6.5 6.5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

PP PROJECT

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-20 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-20 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-20

Trois artistes pour raconter une histoire en trois dimensions le décor, l’envers du décor et…nos imaginaires ! Pour rêver ensemble de lectures, d’accompagnement, d’attachement, d’agacement …
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Three artists telling a story in three dimensions: the set, behind the scenes, and… our imaginations! To dream together about interpretations, guidance, attachment, and frustration?

L’événement PP PROJECT Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)