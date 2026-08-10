Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

PP PROJECT

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-20 15:00:00

fin : 2026-10-20 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-20

Trois artistes pour raconter une histoire en trois dimensions le décor, l’envers du décor et…nos imaginaires ! Pour rêver ensemble de lectures, d’accompagnement, d’attachement, d’agacement …

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Three artists telling a story in three dimensions: the set, behind the scenes, and… our imaginations! To dream together about interpretations, guidance, attachment, and frustration?

L’événement PP PROJECT Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET