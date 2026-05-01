Assignan

PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER

rue de Paris Assignan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-05-16 2026-06-20 2026-07-16 2026-08-21 2026-09-05

Programme artistique participatif

Un nouveau parcours artistique à vivre ensemble. Découvrez des oeuvres, rencontrez les artistes, échangez et pratiquez !

5 expositions, 5 ateliers. Visite de l’exposition suivie d’un atelier avec les artistes

Programme artistique participatif 60 ans et plus

Un nouveau parcours artistique à vivre ensemble. Découvrez des oeuvres, rencontrez les artistes, échangez et pratiquez !

5 expositions, 5 ateliers. Visite de l’exposition suivie d’un atelier avec les artistes .

rue de Paris Assignan 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 75 37 75 59 galerie.rue.de.paris@gmail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Participatory art program

A new artistic journey to experience together. Discover works of art, meet the artists, exchange ideas and get hands-on!

5 exhibitions, 5 workshops. Visit the exhibition followed by a workshop with the artists

L’événement PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER Assignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN