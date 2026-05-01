PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER Assignan
PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER Assignan samedi 16 mai 2026.
Assignan
PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER
rue de Paris Assignan Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-05-16 2026-06-20 2026-07-16 2026-08-21 2026-09-05
Programme artistique participatif
Un nouveau parcours artistique à vivre ensemble. Découvrez des oeuvres, rencontrez les artistes, échangez et pratiquez !
5 expositions, 5 ateliers. Visite de l’exposition suivie d’un atelier avec les artistes
Programme artistique participatif 60 ans et plus
Un nouveau parcours artistique à vivre ensemble. Découvrez des oeuvres, rencontrez les artistes, échangez et pratiquez !
5 expositions, 5 ateliers. Visite de l’exposition suivie d’un atelier avec les artistes .
rue de Paris Assignan 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 75 37 75 59 galerie.rue.de.paris@gmail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Participatory art program
A new artistic journey to experience together. Discover works of art, meet the artists, exchange ideas and get hands-on!
5 exhibitions, 5 workshops. Visit the exhibition followed by a workshop with the artists
L’événement PROGRAMME ARTISTIQUE PARTICIPATIF LE TEMPS DE CRÉER Assignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN
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- EXPOSITION LE JARDIN DES TOTEMS Assignan 4 septembre 2026