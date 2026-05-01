PROJECTION DE THELMA ET LOUISE Passage Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon
PROJECTION DE THELMA ET LOUISE Passage Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 11 mai 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
PROJECTION DE THELMA ET LOUISE
Passage Lassus Nestier CINEMA LE REX Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
7
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-11 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-11 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-11
A l’occasion du Festival de Cannes, venez (re)découvrir le film de Ridley Scott !
Trente cinq ans après l’avant-première du film de Ridley Scott à Cannes, Thelma et Louise reviennent en héroïnes pour la 79 eme édition du festival.
Soirée animée par Cinévallée.
Tarif 7 € ou carte du cinéma 7 .
Passage Lassus Nestier CINEMA LE REX Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 00 52
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the Cannes Film Festival, come and (re)discover Ridley Scott’s film!
Thirty-five years after the premiere of Ridley Scott’s film at Cannes, Thelma and Louise return as heroines for the 79th edition of the festival.
L’événement PROJECTION DE THELMA ET LOUISE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- TOUR AUTO 2026 Bagnères-de-Luchon 8 mai 2026
- SUN RUN BIKE Bagnères-de-Luchon 9 mai 2026
- DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon 9 mai 2026
- TALENTS DE FEMMES Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 10 mai 2026
- PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE LA PORTE À CÔTÉ THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 10 mai 2026