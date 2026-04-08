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STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 6 juin 2026.

Lieu : Place Gabriel Rouy

Adresse : ESPACE MANDELA

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-06-06T

Fin : 2026-06-06T

Tarif : 70 70 70 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 70 – 70 – EUR
70
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Journée dédiée à la pratique et théorie du Qi Gong, encadrée par Jean-Luc Robert et Joëlle Le Gall, à Luchon et Superbagnères (selon les conditions météorologiques).
Sur inscription.
Proposé par l’association 5QI. 70  .

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   5qiqigong@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A day dedicated to the practice and theory of Qi Gong, supervised by Jean-Luc Robert and Joëlle Le Gall, in Luchon and Superbagnères (weather permitting).
Registration required.

L’événement STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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