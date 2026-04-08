STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon
STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 6 juin 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ
Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 70 – 70 – EUR
70
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Journée dédiée à la pratique et théorie du Qi Gong, encadrée par Jean-Luc Robert et Joëlle Le Gall, à Luchon et Superbagnères (selon les conditions météorologiques).
Sur inscription.
Proposé par l’association 5QI. 70 .
Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 5qiqigong@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A day dedicated to the practice and theory of Qi Gong, supervised by Jean-Luc Robert and Joëlle Le Gall, in Luchon and Superbagnères (weather permitting).
Registration required.
L’événement STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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