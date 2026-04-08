STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 70 – 70 – EUR

70

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Journée dédiée à la pratique et théorie du Qi Gong, encadrée par Jean-Luc Robert et Joëlle Le Gall, à Luchon et Superbagnères (selon les conditions météorologiques).

Sur inscription.

Proposé par l’association 5QI. 70 .

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 5qiqigong@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A day dedicated to the practice and theory of Qi Gong, supervised by Jean-Luc Robert and Joëlle Le Gall, in Luchon and Superbagnères (weather permitting).

Registration required.

L’événement STAGE DE QI GONG ET SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE