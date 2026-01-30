Projection Dieuze Biscuit le chien fantastique Dieuze

Projection Dieuze Biscuit le chien fantastique

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5.5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Mercredi 2026-03-11 20:15:00

fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :

2026-03-11 2026-03-13 2026-03-14 2026-03-15

BISCUIT LE CHIEN FANTASTIQUE

Genre Animation, Comédie, Famille | Durée 1h32 | Pays Canada

Réalisation Shea Wageman | Avec les voix de Artus, Philippe Allard, Cécile Florin

Synopsis Danny et son petit chien Biscuit sont les meilleurs amis du monde. Un jour, une magie mystérieuse donne à Biscuit des

pouvoirs incroyables il peut désormais parler et voler. Dès que quelqu’un a besoin de lui, il met son masque, enfile sa cape et

s’élance dans le ciel pour aider il est devenu un chien fantastique ! Biscuit a désormais deux passions manger des tacos et sauver le

monde. Mais Pudding, le chat du voisin, lui aussi doté de super-pouvoirs, rêve de faire régner les chats sur l’univers. Danny et Biscuit

devront prouver qu’ensemble, rien ne peut les arrêterTout public

5.5 .

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 86 06 07

English :

COOKIE THE FANTASTIC DOG

Genre Animation, Comedy, Family | Running time 1h32 | Country Canada

Director: Shea Wageman | With the voices of Artus, Philippe Allard, Cécile Florin

Synopsis: Danny and his little dog Biscuit are the best of friends. One day, a mysterious magic gives Biscuit

incredible powers: he can now talk and fly. Whenever someone needs him, he puts on his mask and cape

and soars into the sky to help: he’s become a fantastic dog! Cookie now has two passions: eating tacos and saving the world

and saving the world. But Pudding, the neighbor’s cat, also has superpowers and dreams of making cats rule the universe. Danny and Biscuit

must prove that together, nothing can stop them

