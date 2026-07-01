UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Projections en plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

mardi 11 août 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Projections en plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 11 août 2026
Fin
mardi 11 août 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Prix libre

Projections en plein air Mardi 11 août, 21h30 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-11T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-11T23:30:00+02:00

Organisées par Les films de Pauline.

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 23 95 54 45 »}]
« Les rencontres du vivant » et « L’art & la matière », de Muriel Biton. Cinéma Film

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)