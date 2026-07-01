AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Projections en plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
mardi 11 août 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Projections en plein air Mardi 11 août, 21h30 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Prix libre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-11T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-11T23:30:00+02:00
Organisées par Les films de Pauline.
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 23 95 54 45 »}]
« Les rencontres du vivant » et « L’art & la matière », de Muriel Biton. Cinéma Film
À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)
- Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 12 juillet 2026
- Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 15 juillet 2026
- Concert : Picon mon Amour, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 17 juillet 2026
- Loto, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud 19 juillet 2026
- Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026