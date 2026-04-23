Bédarieux

PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H

Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…

Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H

RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi

Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons

Gratuit et ouvert à tous

Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…

Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H

RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi

Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons

Gratuit et ouvert à tous .

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 08 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Nature outing: Trees have a story…

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10am

RDV 10H at the entrance to the Pierre Rabhi Park

Suggested by Guy Chauvet, from the botanical and mycological association of Hérault and the Hauts Cantons

Free and open to all

L’événement PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB