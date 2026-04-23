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PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H Bédarieux

PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H Bédarieux vendredi 24 juillet 2026.

Ville : 34600 Bédarieux

Département : Hérault

Début : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Bédarieux

PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H

Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…
Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H
RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi
Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons
Gratuit et ouvert à tous
Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…
Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H
RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi
Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons
Gratuit et ouvert à tous   .

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 08 79 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Nature outing: Trees have a story…
Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10am
RDV 10H at the entrance to the Pierre Rabhi Park
Suggested by Guy Chauvet, from the botanical and mycological association of Hérault and the Hauts Cantons
Free and open to all

L’événement PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 24 JUILLET 10H Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Bédarieux (Hérault)