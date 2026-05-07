QUE PARLAM GASCON Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac
QUE PARLAM GASCON Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac jeudi 21 mai 2026.
Aurignac
QUE PARLAM GASCON
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-04 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-21 2026-06-04 2026-06-18
Venez parler le gascon en toute simplicité, dans une ambiance détendue !
Atelier de conversation en gascon commingeois, animé par Mathieu Fauré (Eth Ostau Comengés). .
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and speak simple Gascon in a relaxed atmosphere!
L’événement QUE PARLAM GASCON Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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