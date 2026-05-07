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QUE PARLAM GASCON Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac

QUE PARLAM GASCON Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac

QUE PARLAM GASCON Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac jeudi 21 mai 2026.

Lieu : Rue Saint-Michel

Adresse : LA CAFETIERE

Ville : 31420 Aurignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Aurignac

QUE PARLAM GASCON

Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-04 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-21 2026-06-04 2026-06-18

Venez parler le gascon en toute simplicité, dans une ambiance détendue !
Atelier de conversation en gascon commingeois, animé par Mathieu Fauré (Eth Ostau Comengés).   .

Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and speak simple Gascon in a relaxed atmosphere!

L’événement QUE PARLAM GASCON Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)