RALLYE-RANDO PEDESTRE Laroque-des-Albères mardi 7 juillet 2026.
20 Rue Docteur Raymond Carbonneil Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Début : 2026-07-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-07 16:00:00
2026-07-07
Découvrez les Albères d’une autre manière !
Des épreuves amusantes et parfois surprenantes vous attendent pour passer un bon moment en famille ou entre amis.
Participation 5€ personne. Inscription obligatoire.
20 Rue Docteur Raymond Carbonneil Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 09 activites@pymed.fr
English :
Discover the Albères in a different way!
Fun and sometimes surprising challenges await you for a great time with family and friends.
Participation 5? person. Registration required.
