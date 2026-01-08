RALLYE-RANDO PEDESTRE Laroque-des-Albères

RALLYE-RANDO PEDESTRE

20 Rue Docteur Raymond Carbonneil Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-07-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 16:00:00

2026-07-21

Découvrez les Albères d’une autre manière !

Des épreuves amusantes et parfois surprenantes vous attendent pour passer un bon moment en famille ou entre amis.

Participation 5€ personne. Inscription obligatoire.

20 Rue Docteur Raymond Carbonneil Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 09 activites@pymed.fr

English :

Discover the Albères in a different way!

Fun and sometimes surprising challenges await you for a great time with family and friends.

Participation 5? person. Registration required.

