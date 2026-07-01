RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE FORESTIERE VERS LE BALCON DU COGULLO Fillols
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Fillols
Informations pratiques
Fillols
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE FORESTIERE VERS LE BALCON DU COGULLO
Fillols Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 14:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Boucle sur les balcons du Cogùllo au-dessus du typique village catalan de Fillols, à la découverte de très beaux paysages et d’une végétation riche en variétés et en senteurs. Au hasard d’un virage peut-être aurons-nous le bonheur d’apercevoir quelque isard ou le survol d’un rapace planant à la recherche de sa nourriture.
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Fillols 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
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English :
A loop hike along the Cog%F9llo balconies above the traditional Catalan village of Fillols, %E0 where you’ll discover stunning landscapes and vegetation rich in variety and fragrance. As we round a bend, we might be lucky enough to spot a chamois or see a bird of prey soaring overhead in search of food.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE FORESTIERE VERS LE BALCON DU COGULLO Fillols a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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