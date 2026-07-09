RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE CANTAPOC DANS LA VALLEE DE LA ROTJA Py
mercredi 19 août 2026 · Py
Informations pratiques
Py
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE CANTAPOC DANS LA VALLEE DE LA ROTJA
Py Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 14:30:00
fin : 2026-08-19 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Boucle dans le Réserve naturelle de Py. Marchons à la découverte de sa forêt à la végétation luxuriante, de sa rivière bien vivante, et de toute la biodiversité qui se développe dans ces paysages préservés où vestiges miniers, feixes(terrasses) et jaças (bergeries) témoignent de l’exode rural mais aussi des troupeaux qui y passent.
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Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
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English :
Loop Hike in the Py Nature Reserve. Let’s take a walk to discover its lush vegetation, its vibrant river, and all the biodiversity thriving in these preserved landscapeswhere mining ruins, feixes (terraces), and ja%E7as (sheepfolds) bear witness not only to rural depopulation but also to the herds that pass through here.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE CANTAPOC DANS LA VALLEE DE LA ROTJA Py a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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