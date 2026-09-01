UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Pranzac

Rando Apéro Chez Mono Pranzac

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Chez Mono · Pranzac

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Chez Mono
Adresse
6 chemin de Sardrillon
Ville
16110 Pranzac
Département
Charente
Tarif
20 20

Pranzac

Rando Apéro

Chez Mono 6 chemin de Sardrillon Pranzac Charente

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

Aventurez-vous en compagnie des ânes sur les sentiers Chazellois, et découvrez dans une ambiance conviviale les acteurs de nos campagnes. Plongez dans l’univers de cet aliment étonnant.
  .

Chez Mono 6 chemin de Sardrillon Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 24 44 90  contact@laneriedeleonie.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set out on an adventure with the %E2nes along the trails of Chazelles, and discover the stars of our countryside in a friendly atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the world of this surprising food.

L’événement Rando Apéro Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord

À voir aussi à Pranzac (Charente)