Rando Apéro Chez Mono Pranzac

Informations pratiques

Pranzac

Rando Apéro

Chez Mono 6 chemin de Sardrillon Pranzac Charente

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Aventurez-vous en compagnie des ânes sur les sentiers Chazellois, et découvrez dans une ambiance conviviale les acteurs de nos campagnes. Plongez dans l’univers de cet aliment étonnant.

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Chez Mono 6 chemin de Sardrillon Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 24 44 90 contact@laneriedeleonie.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set out on an adventure with the %E2nes along the trails of Chazelles, and discover the stars of our countryside in a friendly atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the world of this surprising food.

L’événement Rando Apéro Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord