Abreschviller

Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat

9 Grand Soldat (en face de la maison natale d’A. Ch) Abreschviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-23 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Mettre ses pas dans les traces d’Alexandre Chatrian, découvrir les lieux de son enfance tout en savourant quelques extraits de l’œuvre d’Erckmann-Chatrian, petits bijoux à la gloire de la randonnée et du Massif natal de l’auteur. Il s’agit d’une marche facile de 4,9km (2h30). Départ Parking au 9 Grand Soldat à Abreschviller (espace herbeux à côté du lavoir, en face de la maison natale d’Alexandre Chatrian). Nos amis les animaux ne peuvent participer à cette randonnée. Réservations à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou sur internet. Les billets ne sont ni échangeables non remboursables.Tout public

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9 Grand Soldat (en face de la maison natale d’A. Ch) Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

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English :

Follow in the footsteps of Alexandre Chatrian and discover the places where he grew up, while savoring excerpts from Erckmann-Chatrian’s work, little jewels in the glory of hiking and the author’s native Massif. This is an easy walk of 4.9km (2h30). Start: Car park at 9 Grand Soldat in Abreschviller (grassy area next to the washhouse, opposite Alexandre Chatrian’s birthplace). Pets are not allowed on this walk. Reservations at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office or online. Tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

L’événement Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat Abreschviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG