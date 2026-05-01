Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat Abreschviller
Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat Abreschviller samedi 23 mai 2026.
Abreschviller
Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat
9 Grand Soldat (en face de la maison natale d’A. Ch) Abreschviller Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-23 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Mettre ses pas dans les traces d’Alexandre Chatrian, découvrir les lieux de son enfance tout en savourant quelques extraits de l’œuvre d’Erckmann-Chatrian, petits bijoux à la gloire de la randonnée et du Massif natal de l’auteur. Il s’agit d’une marche facile de 4,9km (2h30). Départ Parking au 9 Grand Soldat à Abreschviller (espace herbeux à côté du lavoir, en face de la maison natale d’Alexandre Chatrian). Nos amis les animaux ne peuvent participer à cette randonnée. Réservations à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou sur internet. Les billets ne sont ni échangeables non remboursables.Tout public
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9 Grand Soldat (en face de la maison natale d’A. Ch) Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr
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English :
Follow in the footsteps of Alexandre Chatrian and discover the places where he grew up, while savoring excerpts from Erckmann-Chatrian’s work, little jewels in the glory of hiking and the author’s native Massif. This is an easy walk of 4.9km (2h30). Start: Car park at 9 Grand Soldat in Abreschviller (grassy area next to the washhouse, opposite Alexandre Chatrian’s birthplace). Pets are not allowed on this walk. Reservations at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office or online. Tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.
L’événement Rando Moselle rando chez Alexandre Chatrian à Grand Soldat Abreschviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
À voir aussi à Abreschviller (Moselle)
- Causerie Hommage à Alexandre Chatrian Abreschviller 22 mai 2026
- Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian Abreschviller 30 mai 2026
- Concert du Choeur des 3 Abbayes Abreschviller 31 mai 2026
- Marche gourmande Abreschviller 14 juin 2026
- Marché aux myrtilles, marché de producteurs et vide-grenier Abreschviller 5 juillet 2026