Randonnée cyclotouriste : Cyclotines, THEATRE DE LA MER, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Cyclotines, THEATRE DE LA MER, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Cyclotines Dimanche 24 mai, 08h00 THEATRE DE LA MER Pyrénées-Orientales
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-24T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-24T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-24T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-24T12:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127502
THEATRE DE LA MER 12 PROMENADE DE LA COTE VERMEILLE CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « bcdv@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://accanetoise.ffct.org »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127502 »}]
Organisation : AMI CYCLISTE CANETOISE Mai à vélo