Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à Vélo, MAT OLYMPIQUE, ALBERTVILLE
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à Vélo, MAT OLYMPIQUE, ALBERTVILLE samedi 23 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à Vélo Samedi 23 mai, 08h30 MAT OLYMPIQUE Savoie
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-23T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-23T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T15:30:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127444
MAT OLYMPIQUE 515 AVENUE JOSEPH FONTANET ALBERTVILLE 73200 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « lesur.agnes@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cyclosalbertvillois.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127444 »}]
Organisation : C.T. ALBERTVILLOIS Mai à vélo
À voir aussi à Albertville (Savoie)
- Orwell: 2+2=5, Le Dôme Cinéma, Albertville 18 avril 2026
- Planètes, Le Dôme Cinéma, Albertville 1 mai 2026
- Planètes, Le Dôme Cinéma, Albertville 1 mai 2026
- Premières lunes, Le Dôme Cinéma, Albertville 31 mai 2026
- Premières lunes, Le Dôme Cinéma, Albertville 31 mai 2026