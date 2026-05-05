Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO, PROMENADE DU MAIL, CHATEAUDUN
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO, PROMENADE DU MAIL, CHATEAUDUN samedi 30 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO Samedi 30 mai, 13h30 PROMENADE DU MAIL Eure-et-Loir
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-30T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T18:15:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-30T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T18:15:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/128014
PROMENADE DU MAIL 15 PAS DES FRANCS TIREURS DE CANNES CHATEAUDUN 28200 Saint-Jean Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « email », « value »: « secretariatveloclubdunois@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://veloclubdunois.e-monsite.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/128014 »}]
Organisation : VELO CLUB DUNOIS CYCLO Mai à vélo
À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)
- Concert De femmes à Hommes Châteaudun 5 mai 2026
- Animation enfants C’est l’heure de l’histoire Châteaudun 6 mai 2026
- Exposition Drôles de meubles ça déménage avec le Mobilier National Châteaudun 8 mai 2026
- Visite commentée L’odyssée du cerveau neurones, neurotransmetteurs et cellules gliales Châteaudun 9 mai 2026
- La Dunoise 2026 Châteaudun 10 mai 2026