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Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO, PROMENADE DU MAIL, CHATEAUDUN

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO, PROMENADE DU MAIL, CHATEAUDUN

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO, PROMENADE DU MAIL, CHATEAUDUN samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : PROMENADE DU MAIL

Adresse : 15 PAS DES FRANCS TIREURS DE CANNES

Ville : 28200 CHATEAUDUN

Département : Eure-et-Loir

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI à VELO Samedi 30 mai, 13h30 PROMENADE DU MAIL Eure-et-Loir

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-30T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T18:15:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-30T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T18:15:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/128014

PROMENADE DU MAIL 15 PAS DES FRANCS TIREURS DE CANNES CHATEAUDUN 28200 Saint-Jean Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « email », « value »: « secretariatveloclubdunois@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://veloclubdunois.e-monsite.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/128014 »}]
Organisation : VELO CLUB DUNOIS CYCLO Mai à vélo

À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)