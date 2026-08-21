UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

RBO 2027 COSI FAN TUTTE, LE CLUB, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

mardi 23 février 2027 · LE CLUB · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 23 février 2027
Fin
mardi 23 février 2027
Lieu
LE CLUB
Adresse
32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Ville
16300 Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Département
Charente

RBO 2027 COSI FAN TUTTE Mardi 23 février 2027, 19h45 LE CLUB Charente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2027-02-23T19:45:00+01:00 – 2027-02-23T20:05:00+01:00
Fin : 2027-02-23T19:45:00+01:00 – 2027-02-23T20:05:00+01:00

LE CLUB 32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Barbezieux Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine https://www.leclub-barbezieux.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS0308#showmovie?id=I5WXV »}]
Cinéopéra

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