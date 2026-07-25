UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Mailley-et-Chazelot

RDV BOEUF Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

vendredi 21 août 2026 · Bar Le Hangar · Mailley-et-Chazelot

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 21 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 21 août 2026
Lieu
Bar Le Hangar
Adresse
19b rue de la fontaine
Ville
70000 Mailley-et-Chazelot
Département
Haute-Saône
Tarif
20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Mailley-et-Chazelot

RDV BOEUF

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21
fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :
2026-08-21

RDV Boeuf
Sur réservation du mercredi au dimanche au 09 62 52 64 06 à partir de 17h.
Le vendredi 21 août
Lieu Bar Le Hangar, 19b rue de la fontaine   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 86 24 79 63  lecamamag@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : RDV BOEUF

L’événement RDV BOEUF Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE

À voir aussi à Mailley-et-Chazelot (Haute-Saône)