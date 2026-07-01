RELACHE #17 : SMUDGED + CHEST + LEMON ROSE, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : SMUDGED + CHEST + LEMON ROSE Mercredi 26 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

Prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-26T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-26T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Mercredi 26 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

Prix libre

Au Programme :

SMUDGED (Post Punk – Pays-Bas)

Surgis des profondeurs primordiales des caves DIY humides de Rotterdam, Smudged brouille les frontières du krautrock, du noise punk, de la pop électronique et de la techno pour les porter à de nouveaux sommets cinétiques. Leurs concerts dévastateurs se déploient structurellement sous des formes inédites de folie et de chaos.

La première salve de singles et d’EPs du groupe — dont le très Death Grips « Upside Down / Inside Out », l’hymne post-punk mélancolique « Stupid » et le favori des lives « Hypnotized » — est le mélange parfait de kitsch et de créativité, laissant les foules à la fois déconcertées et complètement survoltées. Smudged a encore affiné son son explosif avec ses EPs de 2022 et 2023, et en septembre 2024 est sorti le single 7″ The Ball/PPSD (Post-Punk Stress Disorder) sur le label vinyle de la légendaire salle de concert néerlandaise Paradiso. Le premier album du groupe néerlandais sera quant à lui disponible au printemps 2026. Aujourd’hui à plein régime, les concerts de Smudged sont devenus légendaires, inventant toujours de nouvelles façons extravagantes d’électriser les foules — avant de les conquérir définitivement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp4YyHExxfo

https://www.instagram.com/smudgedband/

CHEST. (Post Punk – France)

Chest. est un groupe de post-punk/noise rock parisien formé par cinq amis qui proposent leur vision de la scène musicale qu’ils aiment le plus, influencés par tous les artistes qu’ils croisent au Supersonic Club à Bastille. Unis par leur amour des effets sonores puissants, des bruits et des décibels, sans pour autant sacrifier les mélodies et les refrains accrocheurs, leurs concerts sont de grandes fêtes cathartiques où tout le monde est invité à danser, se bousculer et chanter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rosEffwSgYg

https://www.facebook.com/chest.music/

https://chestmusic.bandcamp.com/album/all-good-things-end-ep

https://www.instagram.com/chest.band/?hl=fr

LEMON ROSE (Rock 60s – Bordeaux)

Lemon Rose est né d’aller-retours entre Bordeaux et Lisbonne, où Benjamin, chanteur et guitariste, a trouvé l’inspiration pour écrire et composer des chansons. Elles racontent ses trajets, puisant également dans les relations avec sa famille, ses amis et ses rencontres, donnant à sa musique un caractère intime. Largement nourri par le rock et la pop des années 60 à aujourd’hui, les influences musicales de Benjamin sont nombreuses. Sur scène, accompagné de ses musiciens, on peut trouver des ressemblances avec les Allah-Las, The Black Angels, ou encore The Murlocs.

Vainqueur du Tremplin Musique des 2 Rives 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8n8-XoSawbA

https://www.instagram.com/lemonrosebandband/

https://www.lesdisquesduparadis.fr/produit/lemon-rose-best-friend/

https://www.facebook.com/lemonrosebandband/?locale=fr_FR

_____________________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

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