RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys

Saint-Lys

RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE

LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-24 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :

2026-06-24

Venez à la rencontre de l’autrice toulousaine Sibylle Delacroix, qui vous fera entrer dans l’univers merveilleux des contes détournés.

Venez participer à l’atelier créatif et séance de dédicace. .

LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie PoleCulturel@saint-lys.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and meet Toulouse-based author Sibylle Delacroix, who will take you into the wonderful world of misappropriated tales.

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE