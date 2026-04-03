RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys
RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Saint-Lys
RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE
LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
Venez à la rencontre de l’autrice toulousaine Sibylle Delacroix, qui vous fera entrer dans l’univers merveilleux des contes détournés.
Venez participer à l’atelier créatif et séance de dédicace. .
LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie PoleCulturel@saint-lys.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and meet Toulouse-based author Sibylle Delacroix, who will take you into the wonderful world of misappropriated tales.
L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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