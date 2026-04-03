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RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys

RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys

RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS Saint-Lys mercredi 24 juin 2026.

Lieu : LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS

Adresse : 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère

Ville : 31470 Saint-Lys

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-06-24T15:00:00

Fin : 2026-06-24T

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Lys

RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE

LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :
2026-06-24

Venez à la rencontre de l’autrice toulousaine Sibylle Delacroix, qui vous fera entrer dans l’univers merveilleux des contes détournés.
Venez participer à l’atelier créatif et séance de dédicace.   .

LIBRAIRIE IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS 1 Bis Rue du Presbytère Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   PoleCulturel@saint-lys.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and meet Toulouse-based author Sibylle Delacroix, who will take you into the wonderful world of misappropriated tales.

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRICE SIBYLLE DELACROIX PARTIR EN LIVRE Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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