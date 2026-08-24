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Puissalicon

RENCONTRE AVEC LILIAN BATHELOT AUTOUR DE SON LIVRE AVEN

23 Avenue de Béziers Puissalicon Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Le samedi 3 octobre à 16h30, la médiathèque a le plaisir d’accueillir l’auteur Lilian Bathelot en partenariat avec le département, pour une rencontre exclusive autour de son dernier roman, Aven.

Plongez dans l’univers captivant de cet auteur et venez échanger avec lui sur son processus d’écriture, ses inspirations et les secrets de son dernier ouvrage.

Venez nombreux !

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23 Avenue de Béziers Puissalicon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 11 78 mediatheque@puissalicon.fr

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English :

On Saturday, October 3, at 4:30 p.m., the library is pleased to welcome author Lilian Bathelot, in partnership with the department, for an exclusive event centered on his latest novel, *Aven*.

Immerse yourself in this author’s captivating world and come talk with him about his writing process, his inspirations, and the secrets behind his latest book.

We hope to see many of you there!

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC LILIAN BATHELOT AUTOUR DE SON LIVRE AVEN Puissalicon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS