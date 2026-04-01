Rencontre et dédicace Jean Bastide Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Sainte-Maxime

Rencontre et dédicace Jean Bastide

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-30 17:00:00

fin : 2026-04-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-30

La Médiathèque est heureuse d’accueillir Jean Bastide, dessinateur officiel de Boule & Bill pour une séance de dédicace.

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

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English : Meet and greet and book signing Jean Bastide

The Media Library is pleased to welcome Jean Bastide, official cartoonist of Boule & Bill, for a book signing.



In partnership with Les bulles du Golfe, the Media Library welcomes Jean Bastide, a renowned French comic book artist and colorist. He is known for the finesse of his line work, his sense of movement, and his ability to bring expressive and endearing characters to life.



From 2005 to 2009, he worked alongside Bernard Yslaire and Vincent Mézil on volumes I, II, and III of La Guerre des Sambre (The War of the Sambre). This was followed by the first volume of the adaptation of Notre-Dame de Paris (The Hunchback of Notre Dame). His name and distinctive style quickly gained recognition among comic book enthusiasts.

In 2016, the Dargaud publishing house approached him. Why not take over from the legendary Jean Roba on the celebrated Boule & Bill comic strip? A successful gamble, as he says: It’s fantastic to work on such a famous comic strip.



More than just an experience, he brought Boule & Bill international renown during a tour in Seattle, USA, in 2018, followed by a tour in China the following year. Since 2020, he has been the patron of the BD USA Festival, the leading Franco-Belgian comics festival in the United States. In 2021, he also became one of the illustrators for the series *Idéfix et les Irréductibles* (Dogfix and the Indomitables).

After a day dedicated to school groups, Jean Bastide will be signing autographs for everyone! Each person will be able to leave with a personalized Boule & Bill-themed book.

L’événement Rencontre et dédicace Jean Bastide Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime