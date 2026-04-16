RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER Catllar
RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER Catllar dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Catllar
RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER
2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Dans le cadre des Rencontres culturelles de Riquer, ce jour Canigo Vocal Ensemble, Sveta Trushka (violoncelle) et Daniel Mestre y Dalmau Direction. Hommage à Pablo Casals. Sur réservation.
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2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 43 50 60 riquer.catllar@orange.fr
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English :
As part of the Rencontres culturelles de Riquer, today Canigo Vocal Ensemble, Sveta Trushka (cello) and Daniel Mestre y Dalmau Direction. Tribute to Pablo Casals. Reservations required.
L’événement RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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