Catllar

RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER

2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Dans le cadre des Rencontres culturelles de Riquer, ce jour Canigo Vocal Ensemble, Sveta Trushka (violoncelle) et Daniel Mestre y Dalmau Direction. Hommage à Pablo Casals. Sur réservation.

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2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 43 50 60 riquer.catllar@orange.fr

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English :

As part of the Rencontres culturelles de Riquer, today Canigo Vocal Ensemble, Sveta Trushka (cello) and Daniel Mestre y Dalmau Direction. Tribute to Pablo Casals. Reservations required.

L’événement RENCONTRES CULTURELLES DE RIQUER Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO