Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin Brinay
Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin Brinay vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Brinay
Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin
Le Tremblay Brinay Cher
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-17 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Cet été, les appellations de Menetou-Salon, Quincy et Reuilly s’unissent pour vous proposer des balades dégustations en soirée.
Le Vendredi 17 juillet, rendez-vous chez le vigneron aux Domaines Tatin à Brinay pour une visite suivie d’une dégustation de vin du domaine, agrémentée de produits locaux
Cet été, les appellations de Menetou-Salon, Quincy et Reuilly s’unissent pour vous proposer des balades dégustations en soirée.
Le Vendredi 17 juillet, rendez-vous chez le vigneron aux Domaines Tatin à Brinay pour une visite suivie d’une dégustation de vin du domaine, agrémentée de produits locaux 20 .
Le Tremblay Brinay 18120 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 69 75 97 sandrine.gerard@ad2t.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
This summer, the Menetou-Salon, Quincy and Reuilly appellations are joining forces to offer evening wine-tasting walks.
On July 26, we’re offering a walk through the marshes, with commentary by a nature guide, followed by a wine tasting at Domaine Roux.
L’événement Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin Brinay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par GITES DE FRANCE CHER
À voir aussi à Brinay (Cher)
- BROCANTE VIDE-GRENIER DE BRINAY Brinay 5 septembre 2026