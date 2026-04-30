Brinay

Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin

Le Tremblay Brinay Cher

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-17 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Cet été, les appellations de Menetou-Salon, Quincy et Reuilly s’unissent pour vous proposer des balades dégustations en soirée.

Le Vendredi 17 juillet, rendez-vous chez le vigneron aux Domaines Tatin à Brinay pour une visite suivie d’une dégustation de vin du domaine, agrémentée de produits locaux

Cet été, les appellations de Menetou-Salon, Quincy et Reuilly s’unissent pour vous proposer des balades dégustations en soirée.

Le Vendredi 17 juillet, rendez-vous chez le vigneron aux Domaines Tatin à Brinay pour une visite suivie d’une dégustation de vin du domaine, agrémentée de produits locaux 20 .

Le Tremblay Brinay 18120 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 69 75 97 sandrine.gerard@ad2t.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This summer, the Menetou-Salon, Quincy and Reuilly appellations are joining forces to offer evening wine-tasting walks.

On July 26, we’re offering a walk through the marshes, with commentary by a nature guide, followed by a wine tasting at Domaine Roux.

L’événement Rendez-vous Di(vin) aux Domaines Tatin Brinay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par GITES DE FRANCE CHER