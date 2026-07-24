RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Céret
Informations pratiques
Céret
RÉVEIL DES CIMES
Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30
Tarif Groupe
Tarif groupe
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 04:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07 09:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Vivez un lever de soleil inoubliable au sommet des montagnes. L’expérience se prolonge autour d’un délicieux petit-déjeuner composé d’une sélection des meilleurs produits de la vallée.
Lieu à définir lors de la réservation. Tarif à partir de 30€
.
Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 12 62 77 exploricimes@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Experience an unforgettable sunrise at the summit of the mountains. The experience continues with a delicious breakfast featuring a selection of the valley’s finest products.
Location to be determined at the time of booking. Price starting at 30?
L’événement RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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