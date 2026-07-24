UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Céret

RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret

vendredi 7 août 2026 · Céret

RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 7 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 7 août 2026
Heure de début
04:00:00
Ville
66400 Céret
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
30 30 30 Tarif Groupe Tarif groupe

Céret

RÉVEIL DES CIMES

Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif Groupe
Tarif groupe

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 04:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07 09:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

Vivez un lever de soleil inoubliable au sommet des montagnes. L’expérience se prolonge autour d’un délicieux petit-déjeuner composé d’une sélection des meilleurs produits de la vallée.
Lieu à définir lors de la réservation. Tarif à partir de 30€
  .

Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 12 62 77  exploricimes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Experience an unforgettable sunrise at the summit of the mountains. The experience continues with a delicious breakfast featuring a selection of the valley’s finest products.
Location to be determined at the time of booking. Price starting at 30?

L’événement RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

À voir aussi à Céret (Pyrénées-Orientales)