Informations pratiques

Céret

RÉVEIL DES CIMES

Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif Groupe

Tarif groupe

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 04:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 09:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Vivez un lever de soleil inoubliable au sommet des montagnes. L’expérience se prolonge autour d’un délicieux petit-déjeuner composé d’une sélection des meilleurs produits de la vallée.

Lieu à définir lors de la réservation. Tarif à partir de 30€

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Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 12 62 77 exploricimes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Experience an unforgettable sunrise at the summit of the mountains. The experience continues with a delicious breakfast featuring a selection of the valley’s finest products.

Location to be determined at the time of booking. Price starting at 30?

L’événement RÉVEIL DES CIMES Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par VALLESPIR TOURISME