Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 07 AOÛT

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-07 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

FX DJ SHOW

Découvrez un spectacle musical au visuel original, chorégraphié et mise en scène ; un show festif et interactif unique où musique, chant, danse et performance fusionnent pour faire vivre un moment de fête inoubliable.

Gratuit En Famille et entre amis

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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

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English :

FX DJ SHOW

Discover a musical show with original visuals, choreography, and staging—a unique, festive, and interactive show where music, singing, dance, and performance come together to create an unforgettable celebration.

Free? Enjoy it with family and friends

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 07 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU