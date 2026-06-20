Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 17 JUILLET

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-17 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

ZE FUNKY FAMILY

Venez vibrer au rythme du funk avec Ze Funky Family ! Ce groupe explosif vous embarque dans un univers groove, festif et ultra dansant. Entre reprises revisitées et compositions originales, l’ambiance promet d’être chaleureuse et pleine d’énergie. Un moment musical à partager entre amis ou en famille pour une soirée inoubliable !

Gratuit En famille

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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

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English :

ZE FUNKY FAMILY

Come groove to the beat of funk with Ze Funky Family! This explosive band will sweep you away into a world of groove, celebration, and nonstop dancing. With their fresh takes on covers and original compositions, the atmosphere is sure to be warm and full of energy. A musical experience to share with friends or family for an unforgettable evening!

Free? Bring the whole family

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 17 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU